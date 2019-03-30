Richard (Dick) Oliver Morin, 84, passed away on Thursday March 28, 2019 at Azalealand Nursing Home under the care of Hospice Savannah, surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



Dick was born on January 23, 1935 in Lowell, Massachusetts to the late Walter and Eva Morin. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of 18 and made Savannah, Georgia his home. It was here that he met the love of his life, Jenny Reagin. He served 4 years on active duty, then began his career in the 165th Georgia Air National Guard. He retired after 36 years with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. While with the 165th, he was the Chief of Scheduling and Chief Flight Engineer. Never one to sit still, he began his second career at Gulfstream Aerospace as the Senior Manager of Flight Dispatch. He retired after 15 years so that he could spend time with his beloved wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He especially enjoyed being with and around his family and friends. He and Jenny were great supporters of all of their grandchildren and loved attending many academic achievement ceremonies and sporting events.



Dick faithfully attended mass and was a communicant at St. James Catholic Church.



Dick was predeceased by his 3 brothers, and by his wife Jenny on January 2, 2015, after almost 57 years of marriage. He was blessed with four children; Lori Jacobs (Ron) of Richmond Hill, Ga.; Kevin Morin (Reenie) of Savannah; Tim Morin (Ann) of Savannah and Jodi Byrd (Jim) of Jacksonville, Fl. He was cherished and adored by his 13 grandchildren; Matthew (Savannah) Jacobs, Andrea (Justin) Waters, Mallory (Cristian) New, Lindsay, Meghan, Kristin and Drew Morin, Hannah Burnsed, Timmy and Kevin Morin, and Zachary, Emma and Grace Byrd. He was a great-grandfather to Rowan Jacobs, and Caroline and Jackson Waters. Dick is also survived by his sister, Patricia Morin of Nashua, New Hampshire, and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Fox & Weeks Funeral Home, Hodgson Chapel.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00am at St. James Catholic Church, with interment following in the Catholic Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be his 5 grandsons and Justin Waters.



The family suggests any remembrances be made in Dick's honor to Benedictine Military School.



Please sign our on-line guest book at www.foxandweeks.com. Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary