Mr. Richard Randell Crow Sr., known to friends and family as Dick Crow, 69, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Bonita Crow, and his younger brother, Tim Crow. Survivors include his loving wife, Renate Crow; son and daughter-in-law, Richard R. Crow Jr. "Del" and Laura Crow; daughters, April Crow and Crystal Morges; grandchildren, Jackson Crow, Hannah Crow, William Crow, Zoie Favor, Max Favor, Liam Morges, and Aiden Morges. He is also survived by several of his siblings and a host of nieces and nephews.
Dick honorably served as an Army helicopter pilot for many years of his life. He was active duty military during the Vietnam War, and then continued out his military career as a pilot for several years with the Florida National Guard and the Georgia National Guard. In addition to his combat missions, Dick also had other missions that included hurricane relief operations, firefighting, the 1996 Olympics, the G8 Summit, and numerous National Training Center (NTC) rotations. For a number of years, Dick also worked with CSX Railroad.
In life, some of Dick's favorite past times included hunting, growing tomatoes, watching baseball, watching drag racing, reading the birth announcements in the Sunday paper, cuddling his dachshunds, and his weekly dinner dates with his wife, Renate. He was also the family historian and storyteller. It is with no doubt that his toughness in life comes from some of this history, formed during his younger years when he had to walk barefoot in the snow, both ways, uphill to school, while fending off bears.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez GA 30907. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 19, 2019