Richard W. St. "Dick" Pierre

Richard W. St. "Dick" Pierre Obituary
Richard W. "Dick" St. Pierre
Tybee Island
Richard W. "Dick" St. Pierre died September 17, 2019. He was a Professor Emeritus at Penn State University and upon retiring taught at AASU in the Health Sciences Department. He received his degrees from OSU, UCLA and UNC, respectively.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne, two children, Jeffrey and Renee St. Pierre, two step-children, Matthew and Jeffrey Shoemaker, brother, Ronald St. Pierre and four grandchildren, Julie St. Pierre, David, Molly and Mark Shoemaker.
At Dick's request, no funeral service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Islands Feral Cat Project.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
