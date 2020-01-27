|
Richard (Dick) Waymack Leech
Fayetteville, NC
Richard (Dick) Waymack Leech, age 89, died quietly in his sleep in Fayetteville, North Carolina on 25 January 2020. His devoted wife and partner, Mary Fraps Leech, died 3 July 2013, after 56 years of marriage. Dick was born 12 July 1930, in Florence, Alabama to Paul and Irma Waymack Leech. In their early years, his family lived in many cities in Alabama, and in his mid-teens, they settled in Savannah, where he entered his first year of Savannah High School During a summer vacation, he helped the WW II effort by building 100 lb bombs for the war.
After high school, Dick attended Armstrong Jr College. When the Korean War broke out he joined the Air National Guard and spent his wartime in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Texas. He was discharged after 20 months of service. Then on to Georgia Tech, to obtain a BSC in Electrical Engineering. In 1956, he began work in the Engineering department of American Cyanamid in Savannah. He retired as head of the same department in the early 1990's.
He had 2 sisters. His older sister, Paula (Bill) McAbee is deceased. His younger sister, Shirley (Landy) New lives on Whitmarsh Island in Savannah.
He leaves five wonderful children, Rick (Claudia) Leech, Mark (Linda) Leech, Michelle (David Bussing) Leech, Ann Marie (Troy) Northcutt, and Thomas Leech. He and Thomas moved in together after Mary's death. This past year they moved up to Fayetteville, NC to live with Ann and Troy.
Additionally, he leaves his sister-in-law, Ann (Don) Gaul and his brother-in-law, Arthur (Dottie) Fraps. Arthur, also, lived with Dick and Mary, beginning with his first year of high school. After that, Arthur survived the Vietnam War and came back to Savannah where he raised his own family. Dick also leaves two cousins, nine grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Dick touched many lives and his friends and family alike will miss him dearly.
A Memorial Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday February 1, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family requests that everyone dress casual for the visitation.
Remembrances may be made to the .
Savannah Morning News
01-28-2020
