Birmingham - Richard Waymon Branham Jr. (Rick) Richard Waymon Branham, Jr. (Rick) passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Compassus Hospice in Birmingham, Alabama, after a long and courageous fight with cancer, with his wife by his side. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Birmingham, Alabama. Rick was born November 13, 1955 in Savannah, Georgia. He graduated from Armstrong State College with a degree in Accounting. He started his thirty-five year career in the fertilizer/chemical industry with Kaiser Agricultural Chemical in Savannah, Georgia and after a number of mergers and relocations to Florida, Illinois, Virginia, California, he retired in July 2015 from Agrium/Crop Production Services in Loveland, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Cathryn and Harry Kennedy; his father, Richard W. Branham, Sr.; and his father-in-law, Waymon R. Lawson. He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Pamela Lawson Branham; his sister, Susan Branham Lauer and her husband, Curt; his aunts, Helen Allbritton Gillespie of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Marianne Branham Smith of Gardendale, Alabama; Jean Branham McChesney and her husband, Philip of Mount Olive, Alabama; mother-in-law, Ann Marsh Lawson of Birmingham, Alabama; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Rev. Steve and Karen Lawson of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Tony and Sherri (Lawson) Adams of Birmingham, Alabama; nephews and nieces, whom he loved so very much, Harrison Lauer, Anthony Adams Jr., Bradley Lawson, Amy Adams and Becky Lawson Daigle and her husband Alan; great nephews Jaxon and Aiden Daigle. Many loving cousins with whom he cherished wonderful childhood memories. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, Georgia. Burial will be private. Remembrances may be given to Immanuel Baptist Church, 7375 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406. Savannah Morning News September 13, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 13, 2019