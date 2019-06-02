Richard William Shomaker, Jr. passed away on June 1, 2019 at The Oaks at The Marshes on Skidaway Island.



Born December 23, 1925 in Murphysboro, IL, he was a son of Richard W. and Myrtle Parker Shomaker.



After serving in the United States Army in the Pacific Theatre during World War II, he attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Business Administration.



His forty-two-year career in the shoe industry began as a Management Trainee with the Brown Shoe Company in 1950. In 1968 he was named Executive Vice President of the Kinney Shoe Corp. and then in 1970 was named President of the Brown Shoe Co., a position he held until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the Board and Executive Committee of the Brown Group from 1969 until 1991.



He was a former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Shoe Manufacturers Association, the Footwear Industries of America, and the Footwear Council USA. He was a director of the Farmers Trust Bank of Carlisle, PA, the Lee Rowan Company in St. Louis and Boatmans Trust Co. of St. Louis.



He was also a former President of the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Carlisle, PA and former Chairman of the Board of the YMCA of Greater St. Louis. He served as Chairman of the United Fund of Carlisle, PA and the Mississippi River Musical Festival. He was a director and member of the Executive Committee of the St. Louis Symphony Society, served on the Executive Board of the Greater St. Louis Council of the Boy Scouts of America, was a director of the Bethesda Hospital and Homes, and was a Trustee of the Board and a member of the Executive Committee of St. Louis University.



He also served a term as President of Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis and was General Chairman of the PGA Championship held there in 1992.



After his retirement in 1992 he moved to The Landing on Skidaway Island in Savannah, GA where he enjoyed his love of golf and was active in the Kiwanis Club. At The Landings he was on the Lagoon Fishing Committee and was secretary of The Landings Association for several years. He was a member of Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church where he was an elder.



Surviving are his wife of 72 years, P. Jean Shomaker; two sons, T. Samuel Shomaker and his wife, Suzanne, of Seattle, WA and Steven P. Shomaker of St. Louis, MO; six grandchildren; and a cousin, June Shomaker of Carlisle, PA. He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Scott Shomaker and a brother, Dr. James P. Shomaker.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that remembrances be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416 or Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church, 50 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411.



Published in Savannah Morning News on June 2, 2019