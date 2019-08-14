Home

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Rick Allan Rowland


1954 - 2019
Rick Allan Rowland Obituary
SFC Savannah - Rick Allan Rowland SFC, Rick Allan Rowland, US Army (Ret.), age 65, of Savannah, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his residence, after a short illness. He was surrounded by his family and under the care of Georgia Hospice.

He was born on April 11, 1954, in Decatur, Illinois, to Marvin and Effie Rowland. He retired from the US Army after 22 years of service. He was awarded many service medals during his service. He later retired from the printing room of the Savannah Morning News after many years.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Loreen and his mother, Effie Rowland.

Surviving is his loving wife of 17 years, W. Joy Rowland, his father, Marvin Rowland, his three children, Kim Hurt, Michelle Rowland and Joshua Rowland, his three grandchildren, Michael Hurt, Lindsey Hurt and Aushur Shabo, his brother, Neil Rowland, his beloved dog of 12 years, Bradley and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 2:30 pm at Hillcrest Abbey West.

Savannah Morning News August 14, 2019

Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 14, 2019
