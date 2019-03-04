|
Rickey Hornsby "Indian", 59, of Bloomingdale passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. Rickey was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Snowford Broskey Hornsby and the late Russell Hornsby. He lived most of his life in Pooler.
Rickey was a Carpenter by trade. He was the owner of RH Construction and had worked for Morgan Construction and also Ashley Bragg Construction. He loved the outdoors and playing Golf. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather, a wonderful friend and touched the lives of many many people. Rickey attended Bloomingdale Fellowship Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Gertie. Survivors include his children, DJ Neumans (Mellisa), Kimberly Warnock, Jesse Neumans, Joshua Crabtree; sisters, Donna Howard (Chris), Francine Hornsby Thornton (Andy), Starlyn McDowell, Pamela Bragg (David); 10 grandchhildren, 1 great grandson, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Visitation: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor T. Mark Minter officiating. Burial: Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eric Howard, Russell McKuhen, Andy Howard, Chris Warnock, Dalton Neumans, Blake Hart, Brandon Miller, Haven Borkowski, Thomas Borkowski, Jacob Headrick, Paul McKuhen and TJ Borkowski.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 4, 2019