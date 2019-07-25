Home

Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Ricky A. Weissman Obituary
Savannah - Ricky A. Weissman Ricky Avram Weissman, 65, of Savannah, Georgia, died Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019.

Born in Savannah, Georgia on May 30, 1954, he was a son of the late Rubin Weissman and the late Jewell Weissman. Ricky was a graduate of Hershel V. Jenkins High School and Armstrong State College with a Bachelor's degree in Business.

Survivors include his brother, Marvin Weissman and his wife , Donna; his nephew, Gregg Weissman and his wife, Cary Lee, and their children, Madison New and her husband Judah and Grant Weissman and his wife Stella; his niece, Angela Weissman and her husband, C. J. Winkleman, and their child, Justin Clark; and Breanna Cobb and her son Austin Joseph Kadow .

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Friday evening at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.

A private funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Saturday morning at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery.

Remembrances: - Post Office Box #15515, Savannah, Georgia 31416 or a .

Please share your thoughts about Ricky and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com. Savannah Morning News July 25, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 25, 2019
