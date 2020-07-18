Ricky "Batman" Bath
Blitchton, GA
Mr. Ricky "Batman" Bath, 60, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 17, 2020. Mr. Bath was born on August 8, 1959 to Gene and Norma Nubern Bath in Statesboro. He owned and operated The Tree Doctor for over 10 years and enjoyed yard saling, fishing, hunting and camping and he was also a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church. Ricky was a good person; he would give you the shirt off his back. His love for his family was genuine and he loved his kids and grand kids very much.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Dustin Bath (Carmen) of Pembroke; daughter, Heather Bath of Collins; brother, Keith Bath of Blitchton; two sisters, Carol Bath and Donna Bath both of Blitchton; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Ben Pape officiating.
Due to COVID-19 face masks are not required but are strongly encouraged. If you choose not to wear a face mask, please maintain social distancing of six feet.
In lieu of flower, please make memorial contributions to Flanders Morrison Funeral Home at P.O. Box 1560, Pembroke, Georgia.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Ricky "Batman" Bath.
