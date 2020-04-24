|
Rio Vonell Futch
Decatur, GA
Rio Vonell Futch age 64, of Decatur, peacefully transitioned from life on April 15, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Rio was born to Troller (Eddie) and Gladys Gordon Futch on October 7, 1955, in the Cann Park Community of Chatham County, Savannah, Georgia. He was raised by his loving maternal grandparents, Floyd and Ella Gordon. His paternal grandparents were Isaac and Mittie Futch.
At an early age, he attended Jackson Park Baptist Church. As a teenager, Mr. Anthony Gannon took him to Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was later christened by Monsignor Donnelly and given the name Mark. He was a member of the choir and assisted as an altar boy.
He began his education at Mrs. Weaver's Kindergarten on Hopkins Street, Savannah, Georgia. He was educated at George W. DeRenne Elementary School and Alfred Ely Beach Junior and Senior High Schools of Chatham County.
He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and became a squad leader. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.
He married Linda Grant and was blessed with a stepson Zikia Alvin. Later, he was blessed with the birth of two sons, Brandon and Bryan. Bryan preceded him in death.
On May 27, 1995, Rio was joined in holy matrimony with Diane Elaine Bacon. They both attended Mrs. Weaver's Kindergarten, as well as, DeRenne Elementary and Alfred Ely Beach High Schools together. In the 2nd Grade, their teacher, Mrs. Alice Badger, sat Rio next to Diane and they became friends for life.
Rio completed M & R Truck Driving School and began a career as a truck driver with a Commercial Driver's License. In 1994, Rio transferred to Atlanta while working for Howard Sheppard Trucking and ended his trucking career hauling ground doubles as an over-the-road driver for FED-EX.
His passing on April 15, 2020, brought sadness and beautiful memories to his family and friends. He leaves to mourn his loving wife, Diane B. Futch of Decatur, GA; one son, Brandon Futch of Wilmington, NC; a son from another father Zikia Alvin (Samira) of Elkridge, MD; his mother, Gladys Gordon Jones (Gilbert), of Savannah; Brother, Eddie Kelvin Futch (Carmiller) of Los Angeles, California; two Brother-Laws, Ulysses H. Bacon (Elise) and Kenneth L. Bacon both of Savannah; one Sister-in-Law, Linda M. Pierce, of Savannah; four grandchildren, Nickolas Alvin of Elkridge, MD, Brandon, Brandice and Brandston Futch all of Wilmington, NC; two nephews, Lawrence Zachary Pierce of Savannah and Eric Bacon (Kelli) of Buford, GA; two nieces, Allison Dixon and Antoinette Jones, both of Savannah; two goddaughters, Kimberly and Kelley Greenwood of Atlanta, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Because of current restrictions, no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements entrusted by Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656 .
