Rita Jasura Haneline
Savannah
Rita Jasura Haneline, 85, died peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
The Cleveland, OH native was married Roger D. Haneline for more than 61 years. Rita and Roger spent their first 21 years living in Morocco, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Panama, and several U.S. Military bases. They also traveled to Spain, France, Germany, Austria, South Africa, and many of the Central and South America countries. Rita was an active military wife and was a member of the Wives Club wherever she and Robert were stationed.
Prior to her marriage to Roger, Rita was employed as a personal secretary to the manager of the Auditorium Hotel in Cleveland. While stationed in Morocco, Rita was employed at the U.S. Embassy in Rabat. After returning to Savannah, she worked for Chatham County, Catholic Diocese of Savannah, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Brennan & Wasden Legal Firm, and Kelly Secretarial Firm. After retirement, Rita frequently traveled to various countries including Australia, Israel, Poland, and Rome.
Rita was a member of the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a money counter. She was an associate member of the Savannah Area Military Officers Association and was an avid bridge player.
In addition to her husband, Roger; Rita leaves behind a daughter, Stacie; a son, Mark; and five grandchildren, Justin, Veronica, Savannah, Kenneth, and Emma.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. A Vigil Service will be held at 5:30.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist. The burial at Beaufort National Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Social distancing and the wearing of face masks are required for the safety of all those in attendance.
Savannah Morning News
