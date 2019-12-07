|
Rita Wheatley Lewis
Savannah, GA
Rita Wheatley Lewis died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the age of 71. Rita was born in 1948 in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a major in music education. In 1985, she moved to Savannah where she owned Lauren's Hallmark Shop in The Oglethorpe and Savannah Malls with her late husband, Wesley Hall Lewis III.
Rita was full of life, positivity, empathy and personality. A pillar of strength during tough times, she was a loving mother and caring grandmother who cherished time with her family. She had a love of music and a joyful faith in God. She was dedicated to her family, friends, and community. Rita never met a stranger.
She will be missed by her mother, Lila Estelle Wheatley; children, Wesley Hall Lewis IV (Amanda) and Brooke Finland (Alexander); sister, Elizabeth Laney; and her grandchildren, Charlotte and Caroline Lewis and Charles, Claire, and Clark Finland.
Rita was predeceased by her loving husband, Wesley Hall Lewis III, her father, Kyle Bruce Wheatley, and her sister, Sandra Thompson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 9, at 12 noon at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Isle of Hope. The inurnment will be held following the service at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church Memorial Gardens.
Remembrances: The Mason Guest House, 1555 Shoup Ct, Decatur, GA 30033 (In Memory of Rita Lewis – The Mason House)
