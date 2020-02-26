|
Robbie Price Lowe
Guyton, GA
Robbie Price Lowe, 75 died February 24, 2020 in the care of her family and Hospice Savannah at Effingham Care Center after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born July 3, 1944, Robbie was employed by the Effingham County Board of Education until her retirement in 2014. Robbie loved to dance and was a beloved mother to her daughter, sons and their spouses. Her greatest joy was being a mother and a grandmother.
She was predeceased by her father Robert Price and her mother Juanita Gambrell. She is survived by her daughter Renee Arnsdorff (David), and sons Sandy Loper (Shanna) and Shane Edwards and grandchildren Gracin and Ike Loper; siblings Lyn Neidlinger, Jan Chavous (Clyde) , Bobby Price (Brenda), Howard Gambrell (Robin), Jamie Gambrell and Jerome Gambrell.
The visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12 pm until 1 pm at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 1 pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Remembrances: (michaeljfox.org).
A special thank you to the Effingham Care Center for their love and care.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.
