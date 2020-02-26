Home

POWERED BY

Services
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robbie Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robbie Price Lowe


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robbie Price Lowe Obituary
Robbie Price Lowe
Guyton, GA
Robbie Price Lowe, 75 died February 24, 2020 in the care of her family and Hospice Savannah at Effingham Care Center after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born July 3, 1944, Robbie was employed by the Effingham County Board of Education until her retirement in 2014. Robbie loved to dance and was a beloved mother to her daughter, sons and their spouses. Her greatest joy was being a mother and a grandmother.
She was predeceased by her father Robert Price and her mother Juanita Gambrell. She is survived by her daughter Renee Arnsdorff (David), and sons Sandy Loper (Shanna) and Shane Edwards and grandchildren Gracin and Ike Loper; siblings Lyn Neidlinger, Jan Chavous (Clyde) , Bobby Price (Brenda), Howard Gambrell (Robin), Jamie Gambrell and Jerome Gambrell.
The visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12 pm until 1 pm at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 1 pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Remembrances: (michaeljfox.org).
A special thank you to the Effingham Care Center for their love and care.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -