Robert A. "Tony" Lane, 55, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Tony was born in Savannah and was preceded in death by his father, Billy "Big Block" Lane, and a brother, Michael Lane. He formerly owned and operated Lane's Automotive Repair, and also had been employed with his father-in-law at Howard's Auto Marine Electric. He loved drag racing and his fur babies. Survivors include his wife, Jeannie Howard Lane; children, Robert Anthony Lane, Jr., Jessica Nicole Lane (Ulysses Hughes) and Melinda Diane Lane (Clifton Stokes); grandchildren, Jayden, Kinzley, Brantley, Alaina, Audrina and Kiarri; mother, Ruth Lane; brother, Scott Lane, and a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral: 3 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Effingham Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the Humane Society, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 25, 2019