Robert A. Webster
Bloomingdale, Georgia
Retired CM/Sgt. USAF
Robert A. Webster, Sr. 83 entered his Heavenly Home from Bloomingdale, known as Mr. Bob, from doing Volunteer Work. He worked 5 years at Savannah International Airport, was a native of Philadelphia, and a 40 year Veteran of the National Guard and Department of Military Affairs. He was a member of Countryside Baptist Church, and choir. Previous Falkville Baptist Church and Choir with Brother Brad Proudfoot and Senior Club "Young at Heart". Bob was a vocalist and traveled the East Coast singing in Revivals, Nursing Homes and Churches. Before his illness, was a member of American Legion #84, Promise Keepers and Proud Supporter of . He is survived by his wife, Mary K. Webster; daughters, Gail McKee of N.J., Michele, and Barbara; sons, Charles and Col. Robert A Webster, Jr. who is with the Salvation Army in Indiana; step-daughter, Sherrie K. Sapp; brother, Tony and Terry Sapp; several grandchildren in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Visitation: 5: 00 – 7: 00 pm Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel. Funeral Service: 11: 00 am Wednesday in the Chapel of the funeral Home. Interment will be at 3:00 pm at Sunlight Cemetery Cobbtown, Georgia. with Military Honors.
Savannah Morning News
10/22/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019