|
|
Savannah - Robert and Ann Grotheer Robert Alton Grotheer and Florence Ann Newton Grotheer
Ann Grotheer, 84, passed away on August 18, 2019 and her husband, Bobby Grotheer, 86, passed away on August 19th, 2019. The two were married in 1953 and had just celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Ann and Bobby are best known for their owning and operating the Piggly Wiggly at Newton's Corner in Sandfly for 38 years. They both gave so much support to the Isle of Hope community through their work at the store.
Ann was born in Rocky Ford, Georgia on January 30, 1935 to Ralph and Eva Newton. Bobby was born in Pooler, Georgia on April 1, 1933 to Spencer and Louise Grotheer.
Ann and Bobby were both members of Isle of Hope United Methodist Church for 62 years. Ann volunteered in many different areas of the church, especially with Day on the Island and her hand-made Oyster Shell Angels. Bobby served as an usher for many years.
Ann was a member and past president of the Savannah Junior Women's Club. Bobby was in the Army and served during the Korean War. Bobby was a member of the German Friendly Society and the German Heritage Society. They enjoyed membership in the Savannah Region Antique Automobile Club of America.
Ann and Bobby were preceded in death by their granddaughter, Annie Lea. They are survived by their three children, Joyce Ann Leaf (Hunter), Rob Grotheer (Gayle), and Tracy Wood (Ken), all of Savannah, and four grandchildren, Joshua Grotheer, Jacob (Kirstin) Grotheer, Andrew Wood and Caroline Wood.
Ann is survived by her brother, Ralph Newton of Savannah. Bobby is survived by his brother, Spencer Grotheer (Jane) of Aiken, S.C. and his sister, Suzanne Jackson (Donny), of LaGrange Georgia. They are also survived by many other family members.
A joint Celebration of Life will be held at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019. Visitation will be at 1:00 and the service will begin at 2:00.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Spanish Oaks for the wonderful care that Bobby received.
The family requests that remembrances be sent to Isle of Hope United Methodist Church for the Hope Arbor ministry or The Greenhouse.
Savannah Morning News August 21, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 21, 2019