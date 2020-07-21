Robert Anthony Serrao
Richmond Hill, GA
Robert "Bob" Anthony Serrao, 88, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Bob was educated at Ambler High School, West Chester College, and Temple University. He also proudly served in the Marine Corps as a Staff Sergeant. After leaving the Marines, he started a career in the insurance industry that lasted more than 50 years.
Bob was an avid golfer and loved the camaraderie and friendship that came along with playing as much as he did the game itself (not to mention the cigars). He taught many younger men how to play golf and usually managed to slip in a useful life lesson as well, even if it was just being a quiet example of what a man should be.
Even more than golf, Bob loved his family. His favorite times were spent surrounded by friends and family. He reveled in lingering at the dinner table laughing and sharing old stories for hours after the meal was over. He was a true and loyal friend, a fair and ethical businessman, a kind and gentle father and grandfather, a devoted and loving husband.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth.
He is survived by his children, Mary, Michael (Amy), and Kathryn (Kenneth); and three grandchildren, Sara, Grace, and Charlie.
A "walk-through" visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Joseph Smith officiating. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at the Catholic Cemetery, 1720 Wheaton Street in Savannah, GA.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating at the service will be limited. The public is invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/stanneccrh
. Social distancing will be observed in all locations and the wearing of masks is encouraged.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com
.
Savannah Morning News
07/22/2020
