Robert "Bob" Behrens
Savannah
Robert "Bob" Behrens passed away quietly on January 27, 2020 at the age of 83, probably the first thing he did quietly, after a short battle with pneumonia and complications from Parkinson's. Before Parkinson's affects, Bob would have told you to call him "The Old Geezer". Bob had such capacity for love and would talk with people whom many others would overlook.
Bob was born September 1, 1936 in Lancaster, Ohio to Minerva Murphy and Richard Behrens, although he would tell you that his stepfather John Ruckman was more like "Dad". He leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Roseann Behrens, and daughters Hilary Behrens and Janna Behrens, grandson Alex Behrens, granddaughter Mia Behrens, and great grandson Greyson Behrens.
Bob dedicated 26 years of his life to the US Army and retired in 1984 as Lieutenant Colonel. His military journeys took him to Seattle, WA; Indianapolis, IN; Munich and Frankfurt, Germany; and back home to Ft. Sheridan, IL where he first met his lovely wife. Upon his retirement, he relocated his family to Windham, NH where he worked at Tufts University, Catholic Charities of NH and the Archdiocese of Boston. He would tell you the best part of retiring was his stint as house husband, where he made dinners for the family and supported his daughter Hilary, by caring for his grandson Alex. He also spent significant time volunteering at Goldenbrook School in Windham and Neighbors in Need in Lawrence, MA. His family, faith, and service were everything to him.
His wife and two daughters, and caregivers Tonianne Walsh and Connie Polk, were by his side when he gently passed. He had his sense of humor intact, even in the end, telling Tonianne she "can't boss him around" while he is in the hospital. Bob was blessed to have love surrounding him all of this life.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel followed by the Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020