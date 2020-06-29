Robert C. Crosby, Jr.
Savannah, Georgia
Robert C. Crosby, Jr. departed this life on June 27th, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. He was loved and will be deeply missed. Funeral Services will be Private, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later time. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
06/30/2020
Savannah, Georgia
Robert C. Crosby, Jr. departed this life on June 27th, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. He was loved and will be deeply missed. Funeral Services will be Private, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later time. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
06/30/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.