Robert C. Crosby Jr.
Robert C. Crosby, Jr.
Savannah, Georgia
Robert C. Crosby, Jr. departed this life on June 27th, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. He was loved and will be deeply missed. Funeral Services will be Private, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later time. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
06/30/2020

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

