|
|
Robert "Bob" Charles Goodday, 84, of Pooler Georgia and husband of Patricia "Pat" Goodday died Wednesday morning, December 26, 2018 at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Omaha, Nebraska to the late James and Cecilia Goodday, Bob joined the United States Army after high school and went on to graduate from the University of Utah. For thirty years he worked as an auditor for the State of California. He was a member of St. James Catholic Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed gardening, carpentry, and playing competitive games such as bridge and chess.
He was loved and cherished by many family members, his wife of 52 years, Pat Goodday; his daughter, Maria Rogers and her husband Michael; his grandchildren, Allison, Jonathan, and Helena; a sister, Pat Ryan; two foster daughters, Denise Hines and Lynnette Cool; sister-in-law Kathleen Brandon and her husband, Kevin; and brother-in-law, Leonard Henzke and his wife, Annette.
A memorial service will be held at 11 o'clock Saturday morning, March 2, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church in Savannah with refreshments to follow.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 26, 2019