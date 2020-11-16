Robert C. MooreEden, GARobert C. MooreNovember 18, 1949 - November 13, 2020Robert Moore of Eden, GA passed at his home after a two-year battle with cancer. Robert was born in the fall of 1949 to Harry and Gertrude Moore in the small town of Claxton, GA. He was the youngest child and first born in a hospital of any of his other eight siblings. Robert was highly devoted to his family and a hard worker over 54 years in the construction industry. Robert's hobbies included knife making, fishing, and antique collecting. He was a long-time resident of Savannah, Ga until moving to Eden in 1995 when the property he proposed to his wife of 36 years became available to purchase. Robert and Liz enjoyed their shared hobbies of traveling and working together on several commercial and independent construction projects.Mr. Moore is survived by his wife Elizabeth Moore of Eden, Ga., daughter Laurene McLeod and her husband Daniel Mcleod, two grandchildren- Jacob Mcleod and Michael Mcleod. He is also survived by three sisters and one brother Jan Mitchell and husband Mitch, Anne Bukowski and husband Bob, Nancy Wilson and her husband Earl, and brother Don Moore. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Gertrude Moore, two brothers- Albert Hugh Moore and Franklin Rudolph (Rudy) Moore and two sisters- Mary Lee Shoff and Vivian Louise Moore.Robert was a member of the Carpenters Local 256 in Savannah, Savannah Ambucs, and also was instructor for Savannah Technical College for carpentry.The family would like to thank Hospice of Savannah for their support and caregiving during the difficult time.A life celebration will be held for Robert Moore on the evening of November 20th, 2020 at The Bamboo Garden located on 2 Canebrake Rd, Savannah, GA 31419 from the hours of 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock. The life celebration will take place in the outside pavilion as to promote social distance protocols. Food and beverage will be served for family and friends.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, Pooler, GA 912-748-2444Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at