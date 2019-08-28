|
|
Tybee Island - Robert Daniel Edleman Robert Daniel Edleman "Bob" died August 22, 2019. Bob, a Savannah native, was well known on Tybee having lived there for more than 3 decades, the past 24 years with his wife Bonnie Gaster. He was social, but not normally outspoken, unless of course, you had the pleasure of a one-on-one conversation, maybe at Fannies, Bennies, or late at night at HucAPoos, or sitting on the back porch. Bob lived for 74 years, the last 13 months under the excellent care of Hospice Savannah. He got his dying wish to do exactly what he wanted to do and be exactly where he wanted to be, on Eagles Nest, sitting on the porch looking at the marsh and watching the ships and sunsets every day. A year ago, Bob said, "I feel like I'm rounding third base and heading for home. I'm ready." He was looking forward to becoming "stardust" and was at peace with his life. Over the last 7 months, while staying at Amy and Jeffrey's home, he shared many stories of his experiences through the years; his mind stayed active and busy, still stepping in to assist and advise in all situations that have transpired in our lives. Bob was a kind, fair, smart and reliable individual. He had a strange obsession with politics, loved his Miller Lite, Pall Malls, hot coffee, cold Pepsi, and a warm Krispy Kreme Doughnut. He was proud of his service in the Marines during the Vietnam era, the job he did at Gulfstream and the work he did to support Bonnie, his wife, and partner in crime, with their real estate business for over 20 years. His family, the Edlemans have a long history of being Savannah Harbor Pilots and Captains; his grandfather Capt. Frank Spencer and his father Capt. Samuel Eldleman, were both Master Pilots for the port. His family's life on the River surely contributed to his knowledge of all things nautical and anything having to do with weather, ships, gadgets, and technology. His seriousness for precision was an attribute he employed at work and in daily life. His dry and often witty sense of humor was something either people got, or they didn't. And as Bob would say, "AND THAT'S OK." Bob had a knack for giving speeches, always surprising everyone with his profound words; not many people knew he was a minister and studied philosophy back in the old days. He could silence a crowd with his thoughtful kind words, whether for a birthday, a death, a wedding, or just a toast. His pontifications meant much to those who were fortunate enough to witness them. As Maya Angelo said, "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel" Bob, we will never forget how you made us feel and your family and friends are happy you are now free. We hope you, Roma, Ellie, and all your loved ones are out there mingling in stardust and sipping on a cold Miller Lite. Cheers to you, Bob! Bob is survived by his wife Bonnie Gaster and her 3 children, Amy Gaster, Carrie Efird, and Michael Gaster; his brothers Capt. Benjamin and Samuel Edleman, his grandchildren Rebecca and Ryan Hart, and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Capt. Samuel and Adelaide Spencer Edleman, his brothers Eugene and Capt. Spencer, and his daughter Ellie Hart. At Bob's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Savannah PO Box 13190 Savannah, GA 31416. www.familiesfirstcare.com Savannah Morning News August 28, 2019
