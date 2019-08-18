|
Richmond Hill - Robert (Bob) Dennis Rose Robert (Bob) Dennis Rose, age 77, of Richmond Hill, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Hospice of Savannah. He was surrounded by his family and entered Heaven peacefully after battling several health complications over the past 2 years.
He was born on May 13th, 1942, in Ayr, Nebraska, to Burdette (Bugs) and Geraldine (Tootie) Rose. He proudly served in the US Navy. He ran several wood furniture companies in West Michigan area, including his own grandfather clock manufacturing company (Antique Reproductions). He lived most of his life in Lowell, Michigan, moving to North Carolina and then Georgia, where he resided for the past 12 years. He was a faithful and active member of the Compassion Christian Church, helping many through acts of service and several Bible Study groups he attended and started.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother (Richard Rose of Ayr, NE).
Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Toni L. Rose, four children, Matthew D.(wife Gayle) Rose, Jonathan M. Rose, Jessica L. (husband Randy) Rose-Katerberg, Robert D (wife Shannon), his eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, his sisters, Kay and Sally and his furry friend 'Blackie'.
A memorial service will be held, Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 6pm at Compassion Christian - Midway Campus 12199 E Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, GA 31320.
Another memorial service will be performed at a later date in Michigan.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations instead be made in Bob's name to the Team Expansion Project through Compassion Christian Church. Savannah Morning News August 18, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 18, 2019