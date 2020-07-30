1/
Robert "Bob" Doherty
Eden , GA
Mr. Robert "Bob" Doherty, 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born in Catskill, NY and was a proud member of Powers Baptist Church in Eden, where he formerly sang in the choir. He retired from the U.S. Army after serving 20 years, and later retired from Derst Bakery after 20 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and gardening, but will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Helen Doherty; children, Georgieanna Parker (Ira Frank Parker), Bill Doherty (Debbie) and Rob Doherty (Debbie); 5 grandchildren, including Victoria Parker; 3 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Covid-19 Mandate will limit the number of visitors in the building at any given time. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
The graveside funeral and burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31st at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery located at 1336 Dean Forest Road in Garden City. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Powers Baptist Church, 1104 U.S. Hwy. 80, Eden, GA 31302. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
July 31, 2020
