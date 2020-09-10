1/
Robert Edward "Eddie" Heath
Guyton, GA
Robert Edward "Eddie" Heath, 82, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence with his wife by his side.
The Screven County native was a member of the Teamsters and retired from Yellow Freight. He was a member of North Newington Baptist Church and an associate member of Rincon United Methodist Church. Eddie was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran and a member of the Guyton Masonic Lodge #428 F & AM and Alee Shriner's Mobile Unit.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Barbara Jaudon Heath; daughter, Lisa Wells Bettinger (Dennis); granddaughters, Jordan Keen Lewis (Cody) and Victoria Leigh Bettinger; and several cousins and other relatives.
Graveside services: 4 pm Saturday at North Newington Baptist Church Cemetery. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be observed.
Remembrances: Morris Slotin Travel Fund at Alee Temple, PO Box 14147, Savannah, GA 31416.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries

Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
04:00 PM
North Newington Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
