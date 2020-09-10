Robert Edward "Eddie" HeathGuyton, GARobert Edward "Eddie" Heath, 82, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence with his wife by his side.The Screven County native was a member of the Teamsters and retired from Yellow Freight. He was a member of North Newington Baptist Church and an associate member of Rincon United Methodist Church. Eddie was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran and a member of the Guyton Masonic Lodge #428 F & AM and Alee Shriner's Mobile Unit.He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Barbara Jaudon Heath; daughter, Lisa Wells Bettinger (Dennis); granddaughters, Jordan Keen Lewis (Cody) and Victoria Leigh Bettinger; and several cousins and other relatives.Graveside services: 4 pm Saturday at North Newington Baptist Church Cemetery. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be observed.Remembrances: Morris Slotin Travel Fund at Alee Temple, PO Box 14147, Savannah, GA 31416.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at