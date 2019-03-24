Home

Robert George Jackson Sr.

Robert George Jackson Sr. Obituary
Robert G. Jackson, Sr. entered into rest on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

He was a native of Guyton, GA and raised in Savannah and attended the public schools of Chatham County and was a graduate of Beach High School and also a graduate of Xavier University School of Pharmacy Class of 1951.

Robert was a WWII Veteran of the US Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Athaliah Shavers Jackson.

Survivors are: one son, Robert G. Jackson, Jr. of Silver Spring, MD, two daughters, Wanda Lee of Washington, DC and Easter J. Gorham of Savannah, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives .

Visitation 10-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Church. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, Hwy 80 , Bloomingdale, Ga. Burial - Church Cemetery with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Xavier University, 1 Drexel Dr. New Orleans, LA 70125 In Memory of Robert George Jackson Class of 1951 School of Pharmacy.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 24, 2019
