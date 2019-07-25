|
Mr. Savannah - Robert Glenn Lane, Jr. Mr. Robert Glenn Lane, Jr., 93, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Robert Glenn Lane, Sr. and Erma Lane. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Peggie Barefield Lane. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and the Korean Conflict. After the military he served as an apprentice ship fitter at the Norfolk Navy Yard. He retired as an assistant engineer with ACL Railroad, was a engineer estimator at Espey Concrete, was employed with Thomas & Hutton Engineers, then retired after 22 years of service from the GA Port Authority. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a shriner, a member of the Scottish Rite, and a member of the Alee Temple Oriental Band. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Bacon Park Golf Course. Survivors include two children, Jeffrey Glenn Lane and Deborah Smoak; step-daughter, Peggie J. Owen; step-son, Walter T. Arnsdorff; grandson and his wife, Robert & Lisa Smoak; great-grandson, Garrison Smoak; several nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be on Friday, July 26th at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation @ Komen.org Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News July 25, 2019
