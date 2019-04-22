|
|
Mr. Robert Gregory "Greg" Gorman, age 49, of Richmond Hill, Georgia died on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Memorial Health Hospital, Savannah, Georgia. He was born on August 23, 1969 in Jacksonville, Florida. He attended Ed White High School and the University of Florida, where he obtained both Bachelors and Masters degrees in Forestry Conservation. Greg served in the United States Marines from 1987-1991 and was a Persian Gulf War veteran. For the past ten years, Greg worked as the Land Rehabilitation and Maintenance Coordinator at Fort Stewart Military Installation. Greg is survived by his wife Rebecca (Douberly) Gorman; his children, Duncan and Eliza; his parents, Robert and Emma Jean (Carver) Gorman; his sister Charlotte (Hollingsworth) Shimko; a very large, loving family and countless dear friends. Greg was preceded in death by his sister Amy Gorman. A graveside service will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, April 24, in the Swift Creek Cemetery (Mount Zion Cemetery) in Lake Butler, Florida with Rev. Robbie Hinson, Pastoral care minister at First Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla., officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Greg to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (www.nfwf.org). A memorial celebration of his life will be held at Fort McAllister State Park Group Shelter in Richmond Hill, Georgia on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1 P.M. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements. www.guerryfuneralhome.net
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 22, 2019