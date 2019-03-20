|
A funeral service for Robert Harold Smith, Sr., 89, will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, with a visitation from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. Burial will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Lower Black Creek Cemetery in Pembroke, Ga. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Mr. Smith passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Born on October 1, 1929 in Poplarville, MS, he was the son of the late Nathaniel Smith and Susie E. Cain Smith. After serving in the US Air Force for 31 years, he retired as a CMSgt. Robert was a pilot for Saudia Arabia Airlines and Tower Air, New York. He was a member of the American Legion, NCOA and Sergeants Association. Robert enjoyed gardening, woodwork, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Glory Y. Smith; children, David Charles Smith (Dawn) and Bonnie Brucelle Finch; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren; brothers, Billie Smith and Vernon Smith. He was predeceased by his children, Nathaniel Smith, Robert Harold Smith, Jr., Joseph Daniel Smith, Judy Smith Branham; grandchildren, Joy Smith and Taylor Branham; siblings, Norma Bosarge, Rachel Charlton, Thelma McMillian and Nathaniel Smith.
