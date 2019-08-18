|
Savannah - Robert Henry Tooker Robert Henry Tooker, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on August 15, 2019. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan, on February 26, 1925, and grew up on his family's farm during the depression era. The skills and work ethic of farm life which he learned in his early years carried with him throughout his life.
He was always willing to go out of his way to help a neighbor or friend; he was honest and kind. He was a WWII Veteran, enlisting in the army in 1944, and was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. During his military service he contracted tuberculosis and spent two years after his discharge in a sanitarium. He met and married his wife, Opal, and they were married 53 years, until she preceded him in death. Also, preceding him in death was his brother William Tooker.
He leaves behind his daughter Carol Tate of Savannah (son-in-law Marc Tate), his son David Phillips of Boston (daughter-in-law Peggy Phillips), granddaughter Sheri Tate of Philadelphia, grandson Jeffrey Tate of Louisville (Karen Tate), great-granddaughters Correna Tate and Nicole Tate.
Mr. Tooker was a long-time resident of Flint, Michigan, where he was employed by the US Postal Service. He had a special aptitude for numbers and was able to memorize and apply the country's zip codes in a pre-computer era. After retirement, he and Opal moved to Lakeland, Florida, where they cultivated many lasting friendships and Robert played golf. After his wife Opal passed, he relocated to Savannah. Some of his happiest times were spent playing cards, games, and ping pong with his children and grandchildren.
He will be missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank the staff at John Wesley Villas for their kindness and their excellent, loving care. Also, thank you to our special family friend and Robert's faithful visitor, Maryann Senkowski, who never forgot him on Veteran's Day and other special days. A private graveside memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to Hospice of Savannah. Savannah Morning News August 18, 2019
