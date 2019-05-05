Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Dr. Robert I. Strozier

Obituary

Dr. Robert I. Strozier Obituary
Dr. Robert I. Strozier of Savannah, Georgia, died peacefully on April 28th, 2019. He was 89 years old. Beloved professor and community leader, his lifelong endeavors on behalf of his cherished city touched many lives. Dr. Strozier was predeceased by his daughter, Leslie Strozier, and his wife of 63 years, Helen Allred Strozier.

He is survived by his daughter Carolyn Strozier Seklii, grandchildren Russell W. Smith, Lydia A. Seklii, Jordan D. Seklii, grand-daughter in-law Victoria H. Seklii, his great-grandson, Theodore D. Seklii, sister Anne D. Strozier, sisters-in-law Marian A. Cronic, Carolyn A. Martin, and Martha Strozier.

Arrangements for a future gathering in celebration of his life are being planned and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 5, 2019
