1/
Robert J. Goodrich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Goodrich
Brooklet, GA
Robert James Goodrich Sr., 76, died peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home in Brooklet, GA surrounded by loving family.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, three children, daughter, Debra Jean Hartman Boyette (Darrell) of Charlotte, NC, daughter, Stacy Lynn Hartman Padgett (Randy) of Brooklet, GA, son, Robert James Goodrich Jr. (Kerri) of Savannah, GA, two Grandchildren, Miranda Lanai Padgett and Reagan Noel Padgett, brother, Gary Goodrich, brother, Bill Goodrich, andsister Carol LeClair.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in the year.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a donation in Robert's memory to Compassion Christian Church, 831 Cawana Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.
Thank you to Regency Hospice for the support and care provided over the last several months.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved