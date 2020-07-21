Robert J. GoodrichBrooklet, GARobert James Goodrich Sr., 76, died peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home in Brooklet, GA surrounded by loving family.He is survived by his wife Barbara, three children, daughter, Debra Jean Hartman Boyette (Darrell) of Charlotte, NC, daughter, Stacy Lynn Hartman Padgett (Randy) of Brooklet, GA, son, Robert James Goodrich Jr. (Kerri) of Savannah, GA, two Grandchildren, Miranda Lanai Padgett and Reagan Noel Padgett, brother, Gary Goodrich, brother, Bill Goodrich, andsister Carol LeClair.Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in the year.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a donation in Robert's memory to Compassion Christian Church, 831 Cawana Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.Thank you to Regency Hospice for the support and care provided over the last several months.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at