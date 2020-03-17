|
Robert J. "Bob" Merritt, Sr., (USAF, Ret.)
Savannah
It is with heartbreak we announce the passing of our beloved father, Robert J. "Bob" Merritt, Sr.
On Saturday, March 14, 2020, our Dad passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Dad was born on October 16, 1932 in St. Louis, MO to William & Effie (Goggins) Merritt. He graduated from Esther High School in 1950 and joined the Air Force immediately after.
In 1952, he was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, GA where he married our Mom, Annie L. McKenzie. They spent the following 20 years traveling and adding three children to their lives and travels while Dad served our country.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1972, he was a successful businessman for many years. His business ventures included freight forwarding for S.S. Kresge, importing South African wines and several others.
Dad was an avid golfer from the time he learned to play while in the Air Force until he was 85 years old. He was a member of the Savannah Golf Club and has played courses in Scotland, Bermuda and loved the links at The Greenbrier. He enjoyed many years volunteering for the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Championship.
He was very involved with and a generous financial supporter of many community organizations to include the Rotary Club of Savannah, Savannah Symphony Orchestra and Telfair Museum of Art. He was also an active member of St. John's Church and served in several capacities over the years.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Bertha Merritt Lind (Ollie), a brother, William Merritt (Glenda) and his wife of 20 years, Joannie Merritt. He is survived by a brother, Benny Merritt (Wanda), three children, Jacqueline Merritt, Robert J. Merritt, Jr. (Grace) and Lisa Merritt Asmus, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His presence and influence in our lives will forever be missed.
The visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel
A private family service will be held at St. John's Church followed by a public graveside service at 12:30 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: St. John's Church, One West Macon Street, Savannah, Georgia 31401.
