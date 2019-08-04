|
Mr. Savannah - Robert "Bob" Kehoe Golden Robert 'Bob' Kehoe Golden passed away in Savannah, Georgia on the morning of August 2, 2019. Bob was comforted by loved ones during his last days. Born to Frank and Carolyn Thomson Golden, Bob and his brothers, Hugh and Don (Susan), were raised on Tybee Island, Georgia. He graduated from Savannah High and the University of Georgia. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1964-1966. In the 1970's and 1980's Bob was a pioneering geophysicist and influential oil industry executive. His work led Bob, his former wife Sandy Golden, and their children Pierce and Carolyn, to happy adventures across this nation and around the globe. Bob had a love for both the excitement of travel and a deep appreciation for the comforts of home. After returning to Savannah with his family, he undertook a second career as co- owner, with his brother Don, of Garvin Coldwell Banker Real Estate and Property Management where he, Don, and Bob's son Pierce, and their staff built a thriving family business.
Nicknamed "Bob the Builder" for his remarkable craftsmanship and design skills he was fondly called "Poppy" by his adoring grandsons,Paiton and Skye. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter Carolyn, and is lovingly remembered by his best friend and companion, David Greenawalt, his son Pierce, grandsons Paiton and Skye, and his brothers, Hugh and Don. He is also remembered by all his family and friends for his keen intellect, his vigorous and resilient spirit, and his resolute integrity. They are eternally grateful for his steady devotion and unfailing generosity. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 am at Bonaventure Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to celebrate his life and commemorate his passing can be made in his honor to s via https://[email protected]/In-honor-of-Bob-Golden. Savannah Morning News August 4, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 4, 2019