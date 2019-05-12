Home

Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave. P.O. Box 999
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
Robert Linton
Robert L. (Bobby) Linton Jr.

Robert L. (Bobby) Linton Jr. Obituary
Robert L. Linton Jr (Bobby), age 57, passed away surrounded by family at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC on May 8, 2019 after a short stay following a heart attack.

Bobby was born on September 8, 1961 in Savannah, GA to Lamar and Katherine Linton.

He graduated from Sol C. Johnson High School in 1979 and spent many years as a master mechanic. Later, he attended the Police Academy at AASU and became an officer for the Richmond Hill Police Department. His passion showed in every aspect of his life from raising his children to his work at the police department.

He is survived by his Wife Daphne Linton; Children, Robert L Linton III (Amanda),

Blake Allison (Brad), Briana Linton, Gracie Linton, Haleigh Linton, Kalley Linton and Ellie Linton; Grandson Cade Linton; parents, Lamar and Katherine Linton; Sister, Paige Saussy (Hunter); Brother, Mark Linton (Lisa) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Compassion Christian Church on Tuesday, May 14th from 1:00pm-3:00pm with a celebration of life ceremony to follow.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 12, 2019
