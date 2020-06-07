Robert L. Mantz
Savannah
Robert Lee Mantz, 91, of Savannah, widower of Valeta Prescott Mantz and father of Barbara E. Medeiros, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
Please share your thoughts about Mr. Mantz and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah
Robert Lee Mantz, 91, of Savannah, widower of Valeta Prescott Mantz and father of Barbara E. Medeiros, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
Please share your thoughts about Mr. Mantz and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.