Savannah - Robert L. Potts Robert Lee Potts, 76, saw his last sunrise on earth August 15th, 2019, after a 15 month battle with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer.
Robert was born in Philipsburg, PA and lived in numerous locations growing up. He met his wife, Savannah native, Sue Nell Hendricks in 1968 and settled in Savannah, Georgia in 1975. He is a retiree from Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation as a Master Craftsman of 27 years. There was nothing he could not fix. He was a tinkerer at heart! His hobbies included hunting, fishing, dog training and was an avid beekeeper. He also stood by his wife's side escorting and helping many future equestrians at their facility of 20 years, Norwood Stables.
Robert always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sue Nell Hendricks, his daughter, Ashlee Connell Potts Barker (Jason), his grand-daughter, Charlotte Annie Barker, his brothers Dennis Keith Potts (Julie) and James A. Fielding (Julie); as well as numerous nieces and nephews, adoptive-foster children and many lifelong friends.
There will be a celebration of life Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4:30 - 5:30 at Oatland Island Wildlife Center, 711 Sandtown Road, Savannah, GA 31410.
In lieu of flowers, live plants or monetary donations will be accepted for the bee pollination garden at Oatland Island Wildlife Center or FOO (Friends Of Oatland Island) maintained by The Coastal Area Beekeepers Association.
Savannah Morning News August 18, 2019
