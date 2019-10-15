Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert Lee "Bobby" Cameron


1937 - 2019
Robert Lee "Bobby" Cameron Obituary
Robert Lee "Bobby" Cameron
Savannah, GA
Mr. Robert Lee Cameron, age 81, passed away October 14, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born November 5, 1937 in LaGrange, Georgia to Hazel Terry Cameron and Ralph Cameron. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Seymore Cameron and Terry Cameron. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara McAllister Cameron, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, October 19 at 11 AM at Fox & Weeks, Islands Chapel with funeral services at noon.
Please see the full obituary at www.foxandweeks.com
Download Now