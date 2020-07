Or Copy this URL to Share

GA Savannah Mr. Robert Lee Swinton 78, peacefully entered into his eternal home on Monday afternoon July 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.



Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home. Robert Savannah Morning News July 23, 2020 Lee Mr. Swinton



