Robert Louis Holloway, Sr.
Pooler, GA
Mr. Robert Louis Holloway, Sr., 80, of Pooler, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born in Metter to the late Louis & Myra Williams Holloway. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Pooler where he had directed and sang in the choir. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired from Memorial Hospital as a R.N. He had served as a volunteer fireman and was an EMT Technician, both for many years. He was a motorcycle and camping enthusiast. He was a "MacGyver", "Jack of all trades", loved to make you laugh by telling you a joke, and he never met a stranger. Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Holloway; children, Robert Louis Holloway, Jr. "Bobby", and his wife, Sandy, Jeffery Holloway, and his wife, Verne; grandchildren, Rebecca Hinely, Robert Lariscy, Zach Holloway, John Cedar, Michael Cedar and Lee Davis, and many great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be on Thursday, November 21st from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake Cemetery in Metter. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
11/18/2019
