Robert N. Hansen
Skidaway Island
Robert N. Hansen, 81, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence on Skidaway Island. Inurnment will be in Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, KY at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 11 W. Back St., Savannah, GA 31419. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Skidaway Island
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.