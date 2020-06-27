Robert N. Hansen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert N. Hansen
Skidaway Island
Robert N. Hansen, 81, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence on Skidaway Island. Inurnment will be in Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, KY at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 11 W. Back St., Savannah, GA 31419. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved