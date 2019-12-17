|
Robert "Bob" Raymond Riedel
Guyton, GA
Retired MSGT. Robert "Bob" Raymond Riedel, 77, of Guyton, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born on January 16, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI to the late William R. Riedel & Marie R. Meier. He was also preceded in death by his son, Anthony Riedel. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years until he retired in 1979 as a MSGT. He owned two local restaurants where he enjoyed greeting and getting to know his customers. During his time of service in the Air Force and running his restaurants he spent a lot of time volunteering for and supporting the local Children's Theater, Little Theater, Knights of Columbus, Chamber of Commerce and much more. In his later years he thrived on serving in his local church, Alpha United Methodist Church, in several ministries.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary LaRosa Riedel; daughter, Linda Fehlen (Ron); grandsons, Robert Fehlen (Rochelle), Aaron Fehlen and Jordan Fehlen; great-grandchildren, Annalynn and Anthony. The visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21st at Alpha United Methodist Church with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. The church is located at 5 Hwy 80 East in Bloomingdale. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery with military honors. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019