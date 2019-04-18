|
|
Robert S. Chenggis, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in McDonough, GA.
Robert was a 1951 graduate of Benedictine Military School. He worked in the insurance business for more than 38 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Virginia Clifton Chenggis.
Surviving are his daughter, Cindy Chenggis of McDonough; beloved grandchildren, Joseph Duvall (Leigh), Brian Fricks (Crystal), and Kali Nasworthy, and also her great-grandson, Crue Turner, her brother, George Chenggis of Atlanta; brother-in-law, John Clifton; and several niece and nephews.
The Visitation will be 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church with the Trisagion Service to begin at 6:00 p.m.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church with burial to follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church, 14 West Anderson St., Savannah, GA 31401.
Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 18, 2019