Robert S. Clanton
Savannah, GA
Robert Simmie Clanton, also affectionately known as "Bobby" by his family and friends, 89, of Savannah passed away Monday, October 7th at PruittHealth after complications from a recent surgery. He was born on December 3, 1929 in Savannah, a son of the late Emmett Sr. and Myrtis Clanton.
Bobby was a graduate of Commercial High School and later enlisted with the United States Army, of which he was a proud veteran. He was retired from Independent Life Insurance Company and continued to work for several companies over the years until he officially retired. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed giving golf tips to all. In addition, he was a founding member of Compassion Christian Church – Henderson Campus (formerly Savannah Christian Church) where he previously served in various roles as deacon and usher and provided communion services to those who were unable to attend regular church services.
Bobby was deeply loved by his family and friends and was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Ann Laverne Clanton and his siblings, Ervin Clanton, Leona Clement, Audrey Long, and Simmie Clanton. Survivors include his son, Joey Clanton of Melbourne, FL; daughters Kathy Royer and her husband, Steve of Murfreesboro, TN, Kristy Godbold and her husband Gene of Atlanta, GA and Robin Pearson and her husband, Roger of Atlanta, GA; sister, Myrtle Patterson of Savannah, GA; and grandchildren, Michael Royer, Michele Royer, Mitchell Pearson and Lauren Pearson.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 11th, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12th, in the chapel of Baker McCullough Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31405.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019