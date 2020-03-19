Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Robert Smith


1941 - 2020
Robert Smith Obituary
Savannah, Georgia
Robert C. Smith, 78, passed into Heaven on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. He was an active member of Compassion Christian East Church. Robert was predeceased by his son, Robert C, Smith,Jr.
Robert is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jeannie Z. Smith, three sons, Ross A.Smith (Candice) Kevin D. Ainsworth, and Derek M. Ainsworth (Shannon) and six grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00pm, The Rev. Ken Philbeck officiating. Donations may be made to the Robbie Smith Endowment Fund at Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA, 31406
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
