Robert Stanton Goldfeder
Savannah, GA
Robert Stanton Goldfeder died August 30, 2020 in Savannah, GA.
Robert was a designer of men's shirts in the fashion and western industry.
He started Acorn Shirts out of his one bedroom NYC apartment in 1977. This would be the first of many successes he would experience in his life as a business man.
He approached each day like it was his last. Determined to make an impact and always ready to roll up his sleeves to accomplish whatever needed to be done.
A Pittsburgher through and through, he approached life with the mentality "Never up, Never down". He truly believed that if you give life your very best, and are ready to put in the work it will feel like a success, good, bad, or indifferent.
Justin his son, state's that as he has gotten older, he now knows this to be an absolute truth. Robert may not have won them all, but he gave it everything he had: mind, body, and soul. This to me will forever cement his legacy as a successful man, son, brother, husband and father.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Vige, his step-son Justin Borres and his wife Lisa.
Services will be private.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
