|
|
Robert (Bob) Thomas Grissom
Tybee island
Robert (Bob) Thomas Grissom, 84, of Tybee Island, Georgia, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Hospice Savannah.
Bob was born in Mt. Airy, North Carolina on December 20, 1935. He is survived by his wife, Charlene; sons, Robert Thomas Grissom, Jr. and Charles Rawles Grissom; grandsons, Zachary and Benjamin; sister, Doris Askin; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and stepchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Sadie Grissom, and his sister, Savon Atkinson.
Bob attended Pittsboro High School in North Carolina and graduated from the University of Richmond. He served in the U.S. Navy after high school, and he worked a long and successful career as a computer programmer. He enjoyed a wonderful retirement on Tybee Island, living on the marsh, boating, crabbing, playing bridge, and singing in the church choir. Family and friends loved spending time with him, and he will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church on Tybee Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Chapel.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
February 23, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020