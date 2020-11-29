Robert "Bobby" Tuten
Pumpkintown, SC
Robert "Bobby" Tuten passed away on Friday, November 27, at Greenville Memorial Hospital from complications related to the coronavirus. Bobby grew up in Guyton, Georgia, and was a 1973 graduate of Effingham County High School. He began work at Georgia Ports Authority the same year and entered the Naval Reserve in 1982 serving proudly as a Seabee for 31 years until his retirement at the rank of Master Chief. Using his GI Bill, he received a degree in Christian Counseling from Liberty University in 2014 and counseled fellow amputees in the area until his move to Upstate South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Margie C. Tuten. Survivors include his wife or 46 years, Deborah Tuten of Pumpkintown, South Carolina, two daughters Leah Rollins of Statesboro and Renna Redd (Carl) of Pickens, South Carolina, three grandchildren, Aaron Rollins, Anna Grace Rollins, and Ellen Redd, and a sister, Marcia Hall, of Metter. His is also survived by his father-in-law, William Patterson (Burnice) and three brothers-in-law, Tim Patterson (Juanita), Tony Patterson (Carol), and Mark Patterson, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A service celebrating the gospel of Jesus Christ will be held at Blue Ridge View Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11AM. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. A private interment service will be held at a later date at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, South Carolina. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made to Samaritan's Purse at www. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/
Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC is serving the Tuten family.
Savannah Morning News
