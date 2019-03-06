|
Robert Van Deventer Evans, Jr. "Bobby", 81, of Savannah, Georgia, died on February 28, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bobby was born in Savannah, Georgia on March 25th, 1937 to Robert Van Deventer Evans and Mathilde Howard Evans. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1956 and attended Armstrong College.
Bobby was married to Barbara Hext Evans on August 11, 1956.
He worked for Associates Investments, owned a shrimp boat, worked for Savannah Bank and Trust, and retired from First Union in 1994. He then was owner/operator of Atlantic Recovery. He further worked for Chatham County retiring in 2010. He enjoyed sailing and was an avid fan of the University of Alabama. "Roll Tide."
He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS, 118th Field Artillery Georgia Army National Guard, the German Country Club, the Cobra Club, The Friday Breakfast Group at Larry's, and a proud member of the NRA.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Ann Evans and Victoria Buck, and brother James William Evans.
He is survived by his wife, daughter, Mathilde Evans Finke and son-in-law Sean Daniel Finke of Atlanta and son Robert Van Deventer Evans, III "Trey" and daughter-in-law Deborah Jane Evans of Savannah, grandchildren Robert Van Deventer Evans IV "Van," Addison Claire Finke, Emily Jane Evans, and Hailey Grace Evans, sister Eve Evans Thomas, brothers Donald Evans, Kelley Evans and Richard Evans, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 12391 Mercy Boulevard, Savannah, Ga. 31419 at 5:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 with Visitation at 4:30 before the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church or Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah GA 31406.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 6, 2019